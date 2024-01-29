Security Financial Services INC. Sells 149,714 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,714 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,332,367 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

