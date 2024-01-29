Security Financial Services INC. Sells 23,085 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,085 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 59,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,868,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,022,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,418 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,318.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.69. 2,900,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,967,821. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
