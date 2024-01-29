Security Financial Services INC. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $490.84. 1,897,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,717. The company has a market capitalization of $379.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $491.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

