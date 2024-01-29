Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 42.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 232.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $62.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $79.19.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SXT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

