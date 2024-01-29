Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 718.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRTS shares. TheStreet cut Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Stories

