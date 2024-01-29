SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.21

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 1970805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

SentinelOne Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.70.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $46,908.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 494,672 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,907.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $46,908.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 494,672 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,907.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,149,827 shares of company stock worth $26,199,325. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

