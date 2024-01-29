ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lowered by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $7.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $776.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $703.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.72. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $783.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

