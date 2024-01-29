Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 20.7% in January

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shiseido Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

