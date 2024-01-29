Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Down 3.1%

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $218.58 and last traded at $220.05. Approximately 177,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 537,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWAV

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total transaction of $870,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,684,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total transaction of $870,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,684,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $397,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,822.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,767 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after buying an additional 3,710,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,529,000 after purchasing an additional 453,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.