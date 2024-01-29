Short Interest in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Drops By 13.0%

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,300 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 662,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Trading Down 0.1 %

AFCG traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.91. 82,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,709. The stock has a market cap of $243.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.06. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 119.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

View Our Latest Report on AFC Gamma

About AFC Gamma

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.