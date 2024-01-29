Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Rises By 20.6%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 117,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Airgain Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.72. 10,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,363. Airgain has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airgain by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Airgain by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 33,103 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

