Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Rises By 20.6%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 117,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Airgain Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.72. 10,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,363. Airgain has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Airgain
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Airgain
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Airgain
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.