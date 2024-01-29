Short Interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Declines By 17.9%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

ALGN traded up $7.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.64. The stock had a trading volume of 371,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 4,498,246 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $150,692,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 348.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after buying an additional 587,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

