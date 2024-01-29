Short Interest in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Drops By 10.2%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. DA Davidson upgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.51. 104,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Appian has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Appian had a negative return on equity of 124.95% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Appian

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 2,010,510 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $76,097,803.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,361,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,630,655.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,052,524 shares of company stock valued at $112,421,141. Corporate insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,851,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,884,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Appian by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

