Short Interest in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Declines By 13.6%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

AROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Colin L. Read bought 1,876 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,847.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,020 shares in the company, valued at $68,976.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 5,661 shares of company stock valued at $132,193 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 14,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $458.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

