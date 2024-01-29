Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Grows By 12.0%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

AUTL stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $6.18. 593,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,247. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUTL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

