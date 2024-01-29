Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Declines By 20.0%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,562,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 3,202,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 492.8 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

Shares of BKRIF opened at C$8.95 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of C$8.51 and a 12-month high of C$11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.54.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

