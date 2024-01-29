Short Interest in bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Drops By 18.2%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

bebe stores Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of BEBE opened at $2.61 on Monday. bebe stores has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

bebe stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

