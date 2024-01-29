Short Interest in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Increases By 40.8%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BLTE stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,401. Belite Bio has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $46.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BLTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $44.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 194.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

