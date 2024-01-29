Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Expands By 49.6%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 735,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance
HYT remained flat at $9.52 during midday trading on Monday. 161,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,372. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Read More
