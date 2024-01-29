Short Interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Increases By 27.4%

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,800 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 484,200 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Star Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Star Foods by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Star Foods Price Performance

Shares of BSFC stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.14. 239,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,912. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. Blue Star Foods has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods ( NASDAQ:BSFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 686.20% and a negative net margin of 150.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

