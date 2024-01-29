Short Interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Declines By 10.5%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,800 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 720,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $21.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,541.00. The company had a trading volume of 115,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,857. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,391.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,154.71. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,331.23 and a 1-year high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

