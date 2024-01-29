Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Decreases By 25.8%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brenntag

Brenntag Stock Performance

Brenntag stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.21. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $18.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brenntag will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brenntag

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.