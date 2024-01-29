Short Interest in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Drops By 12.4%

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 172,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.50. 11,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 10.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.