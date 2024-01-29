Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Grows By 50.0%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS DIFTY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.