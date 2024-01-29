Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Grows By 50.0%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
OTCMKTS DIFTY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.