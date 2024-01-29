Short Interest in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Drops By 15.3%

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 10,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NVST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Envista news, insider Stephen Keller acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at $281,397.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance bought 5,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 39,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,163.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Keller bought 2,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at $281,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Envista by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Envista by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,640,000 after acquiring an additional 768,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,940,000.

Envista stock remained flat at $24.37 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,721. Envista has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

