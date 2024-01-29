Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Grows By 49.3%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the December 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FCAL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,164. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.07 million, a P/E ratio of 130.32 and a beta of 0.15.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,794,000 after buying an additional 461,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,677 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 153,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 712.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,672 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Business Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 89,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

