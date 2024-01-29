Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Grows By 49.3%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the December 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
FCAL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,164. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.07 million, a P/E ratio of 130.32 and a beta of 0.15.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.53%.
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
