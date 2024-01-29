Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Increases By 55.3%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Geodrill Trading Up 0.2 %
GEODF stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.
About Geodrill
