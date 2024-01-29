Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Grows By 60.6%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Trading Down 5.2 %

OTCMKTS:GMER opened at 0.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.01. Good Gaming has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.05.

Good Gaming Company Profile

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies that combines Ethereum ERC721 non-fungible tokens (NFT), non-standard ERC20 tokens, and strategic gameplay to replicate and create NFTs.

