Short Interest in Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Expands By 47.6%

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,185,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 802,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Great Portland Estates Price Performance
Shares of GPEAF stock remained flat at $5.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $6.90.
About Great Portland Estates
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.