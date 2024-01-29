Short Interest in Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Expands By 47.6%

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,185,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 802,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of GPEAF stock remained flat at $5.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

