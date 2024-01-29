Short Interest in HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Decreases By 19.0%

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
HeartBeam Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BEATW remained flat at $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. HeartBeam has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.
HeartBeam Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HeartBeam
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for HeartBeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartBeam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.