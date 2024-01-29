Short Interest in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Grows By 48.2%

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 174,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,636. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.06. Immunic has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMUX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

