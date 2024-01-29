Short Interest in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Expands By 48.4%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,999. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Integra Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Integra Resources by 362.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 339,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Integra Resources by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

