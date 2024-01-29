Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Decreases By 19.3%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BGRN stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $48.07.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF
About iShares USD Green Bond ETF
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares USD Green Bond ETF
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.