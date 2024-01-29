Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Decreases By 19.3%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BGRN stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $48.07.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.