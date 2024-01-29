Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Decreases By 19.3%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ BGRN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.82. 9,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,384. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $48.07.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
