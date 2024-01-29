Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Decreases By 19.3%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BGRN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.82. 9,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,384. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $48.07.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 118,919.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,129,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,590,000 after acquiring an additional 57,081,505 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 974,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 961,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 906,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.