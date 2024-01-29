Short Interest in Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Expands By 50.0%

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MMSMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.17. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $6.17.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile
