Short Interest in Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Expands By 50.0%

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MMSMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.17. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $6.17.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Metals, Mobility, and Other Businesses segments. It offers engineered powders, including ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials comprising hydrogen storage alloys and lithium manganese oxides; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

