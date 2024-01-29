Short Interest in Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Increases By 38.7%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 906.0 days.
OTCMKTS PHMMF remained flat at $44.13 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. Pharma Mar has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $69.40.
