Short Interest in Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Increases By 38.7%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 906.0 days.

Pharma Mar Price Performance

OTCMKTS PHMMF remained flat at $44.13 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. Pharma Mar has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $69.40.

Get Pharma Mar alerts:

Pharma Mar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA interference segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.