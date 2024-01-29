Short Interest in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Rises By 22.3%

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 5.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 38.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 396,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

