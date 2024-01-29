Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Expands By 33.3%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
SBM Offshore stock remained flat at $13.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. SBM Offshore has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
