Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Expands By 33.3%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

SBM Offshore stock remained flat at $13.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. SBM Offshore has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43.

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

