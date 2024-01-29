Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Expands By 29.2%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Seven & i Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SVNDY opened at $19.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, March 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, March 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 4th.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.