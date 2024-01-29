Short Interest in Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Expands By 26.3%

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,764,800 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 8,526,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
SHWGF remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
