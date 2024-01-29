Short Interest in Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Expands By 26.3%

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,764,800 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 8,526,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance

SHWGF remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

