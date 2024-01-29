Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Grows By 37.2%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SSLLF
Siltronic Stock Down 4.9 %
Siltronic Company Profile
Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Siltronic
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.