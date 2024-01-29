Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Grows By 37.2%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Siltronic Stock Down 4.9 %

Siltronic Company Profile

Shares of SSLLF opened at $92.72 on Monday. Siltronic has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $97.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average of $86.68.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

Featured Articles

