Short Interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Increases By 29.5%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On So-Young International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SY. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in So-Young International by 88.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in So-Young International by 70.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

So-Young International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. 55,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,948. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

About So-Young International

So-Young International ( NASDAQ:SY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.81 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.45%.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

