Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Drops By 16.5%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,318,900 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 3,973,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 395.1 days.

SoftBank Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SFBQF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

