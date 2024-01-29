Short Interest in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Rises By 18.8%

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Talis Biomedical by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $7.87 on Monday. Talis Biomedical has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

Talis Biomedical ( NASDAQ:TLIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($8.62) EPS for the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 72.82% and a negative net margin of 3,436.98%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.

