Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Drops By 14.8%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 645,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 785.7 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

