Short Interest in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Decreases By 13.5%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,895 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tenable from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $47.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

