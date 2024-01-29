Short Interest in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Declines By 16.9%

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

USCB Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of USCB Financial stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. USCB Financial has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $237.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.41.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). USCB Financial had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in USCB Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in USCB Financial by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in USCB Financial by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in USCB Financial by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 110,853 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,782,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

