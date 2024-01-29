Short Interest in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Grows By 37.2%

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Retail ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Retail ETF alerts:

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Retail ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $190.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730. VanEck Retail ETF has a one year low of $152.26 and a one year high of $191.42. The stock has a market cap of $175.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.59.

VanEck Retail ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Retail ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $2.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.