Short Interest in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Decreases By 16.5%

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $37.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 150.98%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $28,990,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,193,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $1,716,000. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

