Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Expands By 24.4%

Jan 29th, 2024

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENVGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenvia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZENV. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 29.7% during the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 190,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zenvia by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zenvia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zenvia Price Performance

ZENV stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.44. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zenvia will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Articles

